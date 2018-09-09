BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -- SpaceX is set to launch its Falcon 9 Block 5 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Sunday night.

The rocket will carry the Telstar 18 Vantage, a communications satellite.

The satellite, which is part of a partnership between Canadian company Telesat and a Hong Kong broadcast company, is expected to improve communication services over the Pacific Ocean -- from Hawaii to India and Pakistan.

The four-hour launch window begins at 11:28 p.m.

Following the launch, SpaceX will attempt to land the Falcon 9's first stage on its drone ship.