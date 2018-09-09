ORLANDO, Fla. -- Storms will return after lunchtime today. The storm motion will be from west to east and the storms should move fairly quickly.

Some of the storms could become strong with lightning, wind, and heavy rain. The coverage of storms today will be 60 percent.

Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 80s along the coast and lower 90s farther inland.

Skies will gradually clear out overnight and temperatures will start out in the mid-70s for the Monday morning commute back to work and school.

Drier air works in for the start of the week. This drier air will cut storm chances down to 40 percent.

High temperatures on Monday will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s.

The drier air looks to stick around for most of the upcoming week with storm coverage remaining around 40 percent into next week.

Highs will be in the lower 90s with overnight low temperatures dropping into the mid 70s.

There are three named systems in the Atlantic basin. Florence will likely become the strongest and it will have the biggest impact on the U.S. Coastline.

Florence is expected to make for rough surf along the Central Florida coastline today and most of the upcoming week. This will increase the threat for rip currents so it is important to swim within sight of a lifeguard.

The core of Florence looks to stay north of Florida with a possible landfall likely around Thursday this week into the Carolinas. We will continue to monitor its track as it gets closer.

Helene could strengthen into a hurricane this week too. But, Helene looks to curve north and into the open waters of the Atlantic. This means it will likely not be a threat to the U.S.

Isaac could also become a hurricane, but as it moves into the Caribbean conditions, it will become unfavorable for the system to have much of an impact.

It will likely dissipate by the end of the week over the waters of the Caribbean. We will continue to monitor all of these systems closely and any others that could develop in the coming days.

The surf and boating forecast for today:

There will be a chance for storms. The rip current threat is high so use extreme caution and swim near a lifeguard if you’re heading out to the beaches. Surfing conditions will be poor to fair. Wave heights will be 3-4 feet. Ocean water temperatures are in the low to mid-80s. The UV Index is very high and at a 9 so be sure to apply and reapply the sunscreen. If you’re doing any boating, the winds will be out of the south and southeast at 5-10 knots. Seas will be 3-4 feet with a light chop on the intracoastal.