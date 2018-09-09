ATLAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. -- The Altamonte Springs Police Department is searching for a missing 42-year-old woman and is asking for the communities help in finding her.

Sonjetta Jackson, 42, missing

Jackson suffers from a medical condition

Anyone with info to call police at 407-339-2441

Police say Sonjetta Jackson was last seen at her apartment in Country Walk around 3 a.m. on Sept. 8.

Family members are concerned for her well-being. They say she suffers from a medical condition and does not have her medication with her.

Jackson is 5'6", weighs 135 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white nightgown.

Anyone with information on Jackson's whereabouts is asked to call the police department at 407-339-2441 or call 911.