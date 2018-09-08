ORLANDO, Fla. -- Tropical Storm Helene is just off the African coast and tropical storm warnings have been issued for the southern Cabo Verde Islands.

Helene has sustained winds of 45 mph and is moving west at 13 mph. Models intensify Helene into a hurricane by Sunday, but look to turn this storm north before it gets close to the United States.

Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Santiago

Fogo

Brava

TROPICAL STORM FLORENCE

Florence remains a tropical storm located 840 miles southeast of Bermuda, it is moving west at 9 mph. Gradual strengthening is forecast and Florence could become a hurricane again over the weekend. Although it is quite a distance away, swells generated by Florence will begin to affect Bermuda Saturday, and Florida along with most of the East Coast of the U.S. will see increasing waves and rip currents this weekend.

Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 140 miles from the storm’s center. The minimum central pressure is 997 mb. Forecast models have been inconsistent in determining the future path of Florence, but it’s growing more likely to bring significant impacts to the east coast by mid to late next week. We will closely be monitoring its track in the coming days.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION 9

There is also Tropical Depression Nine in the Central Atlantic. Nine is moving slowly towards the west at 5 mph with winds of 35 mph. Strengthening into a tropical storm is forecast this weekend and possibly a hurricane early next week as it approaches the Lesser Antilles. It will be given the name Isaac.