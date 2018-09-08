SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. -- Drivers can expect to see SunRail train activity this weekend as SunRail performs tests related to the implementation of Positive Train Control.

The tests will occur over a 13-mile section between Sanford and Longwood.

The testing includes uphill and downhill brake tests at 20, 45, and 70 mph speeds to verify braking performance.

The tests will occur on Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. As many as 35 runs are being completed each day.

The PTC test train is a different configuration from what the public usually sees in the corridor. The train consists of two locomotives, four coaches and one cab car. This is to simulate a fully-weighted SunRail train.

The data obtained will be programmed into the PTC system, which prevents trains from going too fast and prevents collisions, and will be implemented on the 13-mile section by the end of this year. Full implementation on the entire 61.5-mile Central Florida Rail Corridor is expected by the later part of 2019.