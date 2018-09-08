ORLANDO, Fla. -- An upper-level weather disturbance is going to increase the coverage of storms to 60 percent this afternoon. The storms will increase in coverage from east to west by mid-afternoon. Temperatures today will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Some of the storms could produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning. If you hear thunder or see lightning you need to stay inside until the storm passes.

Storms will diminish from east to west this evening with clearing skies overnight. Temperatures will fall back into the 70s for Sunday morning.

Another round of scattered storms will develop on Sunday afternoon and in the same fashion as Saturday.

The storms will develop from east to west with the chance for locally heavy downpours in the afternoon. High temperatures Sunday will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Storms will once again end from east to west across Central Florida by early evening with gradually clearing skies overnight.

Drier air will work in for the upcoming school and work week. This will cut the storm coverage down to 40 percent each afternoon.

High temperatures will be in the upper 80 to lower 90s this week with overnight temperatures dropping into the mid-70s.

It is the peak of Hurricane Season and the Atlantic Basin is active with multiple systems to watch.

Florence is expected to strengthen this week and it could make landfall along the eastern seaboard by mid to late week. It looks it could impact the Carolinas and Virginia by late week.

Florence looks like it will stay north of Florida, but we will have indirect impacts from Florence in the form of rough seas and dangerous rip currents.

Helene developed just off the African Coast Friday night. This storm is expected to strengthen into a hurricane over the next few days and it will likely curve to the north into the open waters of the Atlantic.

Tropical depression nine is in the eastern Atlantic and as it gets closer to the Lesser Antilles, it is expected to strengthen into a Tropical Storm, then eventually a hurricane as it nears the Caribbean. This storm will take on the name Isaac. This system will have to monitored closely.

The surf and boating forecast for today:

There will be a chance for storms. The rip current threat is high so use extreme caution and swim near a lifeguard if you’re heading out to the beaches. Surfing conditions will be poor to fair. Wave heights will be 2-3 feet. Ocean water temperatures are in the low to mid-80s. The UV Index is very high and at a 9 so be sure to apply and reapply the sunscreen. If you’re doing any boating, the winds will be out of the east at 5-10 knots. Seas will be 3-4 feet with a light chop on the intracoastal.

