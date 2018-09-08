ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando woman was arrested Friday in connection to the death of her 2-year-old son in July, police report.

Mom of 2-year-old charged in his death

PREVIOUS: Police investigating death of 2-year-old in Orlando

Victoria L. Toth, 24, is charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child.

On July 18, Orlando Police Dept. officers responded to the woman’s home on Bethune Drive in Orlando, where her 2-year-old Jayce Martin was found dead.

The Medical Examiner ultimately ruled Jayce’s death a homicide.

No further details have been provided at this time.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.