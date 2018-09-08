ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando woman was arrested Friday in connection to the death of her 2-year-old son in July, police report.
Victoria L. Toth, 24, is charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child.
On July 18, Orlando Police Dept. officers responded to the woman’s home on Bethune Drive in Orlando, where her 2-year-old Jayce Martin was found dead.
The Medical Examiner ultimately ruled Jayce’s death a homicide.
No further details have been provided at this time.
The investigation remains active and ongoing.