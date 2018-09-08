POINCIANA, Fla. -- A barricaded subject was found dead inside a home after a standoff with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office SWAT team.

The incident occurred in the area of Brockton Drive and Newcastle Road in Poinciana early Saturday morning.

Once the SWAT team was able to make entry into the home they found the subject dead inside.

The roads in the area were shut down for several hours while deputies investigated.

No other information has been released.