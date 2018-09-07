PALM BAY, Fla. In Brevard County, the roar of motorcycles is in the air, as dozens of police officers compete in a skills competition this weekend.

It is the 2018 Police Motorcycle Challenge, put on by the Space Coast Motor Officers.

Some 65-motorcycle cops, from 15 agencies across the state, are competing in a variety of skills tests.

There are also plenty of vendors, a spectator area and plenty of family fun at the Space Coast Harley-Davidson in Palm Bay.

"We have the opportunity to keep our skill level up, be in tune with the motorcycle, and that advanced training is always something you strive to have. These events give you that three days of training, in essence it makes you a better rider," described Sgt. Scott Behringer of the Space Coast Motor Officers.

The competition begins Saturday morning.