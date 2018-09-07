TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A 24-year-old man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run on Wednesday night, stated the Florida Highway Patrol.

At around 10:57 p.m., Michael Roman Catalano was driving his 2016 Kia Optima on eastbound State Road 50 inside travel lane, near Plantation Drive, when Andrew Thomas-Richards was in the same lane walking along the unpaved grass median, explained the FHP.

On Friday, the FHP identified Thomas-Richards as the pedestrian who died.

Catalano's left front of the car struck the 24-year-old West Palm Beach resident, which caused him to hit the windshield, according to the FHP.

Thomas-Richards landed face down in the grassy median and the 26-year-old Titusville resident, who was not injured, fled the scene, stated the FHP.

Catalano contacted law enforcement and charges are pending, according to the FHP.