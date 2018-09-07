DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A police officer with the Daytona Beach Police Department was arrested by the agency Wednesday after being accused of child abuse.

Police officer arrested on child abuse charge

He was terminated immediately, says spokesperson

John Barrett, 28, is charged with felony child abuse without great harm.

A spokesperson with Daytona Beach Police said the arrest was spurred by information from the Florida Department of Children and Families and that Barrett was involved an incident where he allegedly physically abused a child.

DCF and Daytona Beach Police collaborated in the investigation.

Barrett was fired immediately, a department spokesperson said.

Barrett became a full-time police officer with the department May 14.