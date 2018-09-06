ORLANDO, Fla. -- A reclaimed water main break that caused the evacuation of 60 residents of a flooded apartment building off International Drive released more than 400,000 gallons of water, Orange County says.

60 people forced from homes in reclaimed water main break

About 412,000 gallons of water not recovered, county says

Residents can't return until units cleaned by restoration company

The reclaimed water main was breached Wednesday by construction workers who were drilling along the south side of International Drive. This affected land at I-Drive and Meadow Bend Loop, between Citi Lakes and Mission Club apartments.

Officials initially said the main was 24 inches, but on Thursday, Orange County Utilities said it was a 6-inch PVC reclaimed water main.

Crews have found and stopped the leak, which spilled 412,000 gallons, but long term repairs are still being completed.

The water flooded four first-floor units in one apartment building, with several inches of water inside the apartments. Orange County Fire Rescue said about 60 people were evacuated. They'll be allowed to return after the units are cleaned by a restoration company, OCU said.

The reclaimed water entered several storm water inlets, which eventually lead to a retention pond adjacent to the damaged pipe's location.