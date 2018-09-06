ORLANDO, Fla. -- Richard DeVos, the owner of the Orlando Magic who brought the team to Orlando in 1991, has died, his family says.

Orlando Magic owner Rich DeVos dies at 92

He also co-founded global marking company Amway

Amway Center is named for his company

DeVos, 92, died Thursday at his home in Ada, Michigan, of complications from an infection. He was surrounded by family, the DeVos family said.

Downtown Orlando's Amway Center is named for the global marketing company that the billionaire co-founded with friend Jay Van Andel in 1959.

DeVos was also senior chairman of the Magic. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is married to his son, Dick.

"Mr. DeVos' boundless generosity, inspirational leadership and infectious enthusiasm will always be remembered. Simply, he was the team's No. 1 cheerleader and the best owner that a Magic fan could ever want for their team," Magic CEO Alex Martins said in a statement.

"Dad spread positivity everywhere he went and encouraged everyone he met. He did that for his children and grandchildren, and for countless others around the world," a statement by the family said. "While we are saddened by his passing, our hearts are full as we celebrate the extraordinary life he led."