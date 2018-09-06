ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies says they’re investigating a homicide after a man – who later died – was found wounded at an Orlando home.

Man dies after being found injured at Orlando home

Deputies say a man, woman were found at the scene earlier

Cause of death not yet known

Through their investigation and witness accounts, deputies say a man pulled up to a home at 5637 Satel Drive in a vehicle, where a woman was reportedly outside on the driveway.

The man in the car then allegedly left his vehicle and went into the home’s garage, where deputies say he and another man got into a verbal altercation.

The driver then reportedly left the garage, and he and the woman left the scene in his vehicle.

Deputies said when they arrived to the home around 9:30 a.m. – after getting a call about a possible aggravated battery -- they found an injured man at the home.

The man found was transported to Florida Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies say the cause of death is not yet known, as well as how the man was killed.

The investigation is active and ongoing.