LARGO, Fla. — As family and friends mourn the loss of Jordan Belliveau, his foster parents are grieving and wishing Jordan could have stayed in their home permanently.

Sam, Juliet Warren want people to know who Jordan was

Couple cared for Jordan from Jan. 2017 - May 2018

On Wednesday, Sam and Juliet Warren made a public statement, sharing memories of Jordan.

“Jordan was filled with joy. Most folks knew him as the Jordan who was laid back with an easy smile and a twinkle in his eye. He was our 'Mr. Chuckles,'" said Sam Warren, reading from the couple's statement.

From January 2017 until May 31, 2018 they cared for Jordan. While in their home, he learned to walk and talk.

They wanted Jordan to stay in their family, but a court order forced them to give him back to his mother, Charisse Stinson. Stinson is currently behind bars, accused of murdering him.

“Promises that were made to us about how he would be protected after his return were broken," said Warren.

They chose to speak publicly because they wanted people to know who Jordan was, beyond the boy in the Amber Alert.

“He learned to roll over in our house. I remember my mom helping him learn to crawl," said Warren.

The couple believes the foster care system failed Jordan. Now they hope to see changes so this tragedy doesn't happen to another child.

"We hope that Jordan’s loss will lead to the change that is needed to protect other endangered children in the system," said Warren. "Jordan was failed by the system. He was failed by many people."