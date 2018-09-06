TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — There's a spot nestled away in Tallahassee, away from the bustle of the city that will transport you to a land much like something from a fairy tale.

The words that describe the cottage hidden in the woods almost remind you of a classic fairy tale, but this spot isn't just words on a page — it's real.

The cottage belonged to Laura Jepson — author, former FSU professor and nature enthusiast.

She held many titles, but what she left for the people of Florida was a little slice of heaven — her home, Lichgate on High Road.

"It had been growing up for a good 10 years or so. It was on the verge of being lost. They were going to develop apartments here," said one of the founders Nita Marlene Davis.

That didn’t sit right with Nita though, so she did something, rescuing the decades-old cottage in the woods.

"All this thought was put into this tiny little cottage, but then you had (Jepson's) life and what she stood for, and she really wanted to live a simple life, and that’s what she created here," Davis said.

The restored cottage built in the 1940's sits on a beautiful three acres of gardens and wildlife just outside Tallahassee.

It's a breath of fresh air hidden under age-old oak trees.

"I think that's what attracts people to this place. It takes them away, it gives them a chance to reflect," Davis said.

Now officially on the U.S. register of historic places since 2006, this spot will forever remain untouched, forever embodying the peace Jepson lived by.

"I have no regrets about restoring this place," Davis said. "You know when your mother tells you when you give and you get 10 fold back? Well, this has given a thousand fold back."

So take the afternoon, stroll back in time, and journey to Lichgate on High Road.

Lichgate on High Road is open to the public seven days a week. They also offer spaces to host events and parties.

You can find more information on their Facebook page.