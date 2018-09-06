ORLANDO, Fla. -- One person has died in a shooting near West Colonial Drive that has shut down the busy highway in both directions.
- W. Colonial west of John Young Parkway closed in both directions
- Law enforcement investigating fatal shooting, looking for suspects
Orlando Police say that both the east- and westbound lanes, between Mercy Drive and John Young Parkway, could be closed for several hours as they investigate.
At about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Orlando Police say they responded to the 3700 block of West Colonial Drive over a call about a shooting.
One person was taken to a hospital, where they died, police said.
Several people are currently being sought.
Police are urging anyone with information in the case to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.
Check back for updates on this breaking-news story.