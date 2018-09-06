ORLANDO, Fla. -- One person has died in a shooting near West Colonial Drive that has shut down the busy highway in both directions.

W. Colonial west of John Young Parkway closed in both directions

Law enforcement investigating fatal shooting, looking for suspects

Orlando Police say that both the east- and westbound lanes, between Mercy Drive and John Young Parkway, could be closed for several hours as they investigate.

At about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Orlando Police say they responded to the 3700 block of West Colonial Drive over a call about a shooting.

One person was taken to a hospital, where they died, police said.

Several people are currently being sought.

Police are urging anyone with information in the case to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

Check back for updates on this breaking-news story.