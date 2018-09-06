BUNNELL, Fla. -- A car crash forced the city of Bunnell to shut off the water Thursday morning, and now the entire city is under a boil water notice.

The crash happened at 10:40 a.m. in the area of North Church Street and East Lambert Street. The city says the two vehicles involved hit a power pole and a fire hydrant, forcing the city to shut off water for hours.

It's not expected to be restored until about 5 p.m., according to a city spokesperson.

After the water is back on, the boil water notice will be in place because of pressure loss in the water lines. The notice will last about three days.

That means that before using the water for cooking or drinking, you should bring the water to a rolling boil for about one minute.

If you can't boil the water, you can use a small amount of unscented household bleach to disinfect it. Here's how:

For 1 gallon of water, put in eight drops of bleach

Cover and shake the container

Allow it to sit for 30 minutes before drinking

If the water is cloudy, use 16 drops instead of eight per 1 gallon of water.

You can also use water purification tablets or iodine, which is sold at sports and camping stores.

The city of Bunnell will continue to send out alerts throughout the day.