BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A different kind development is in the works in the south part of Brevard County -- it means jobs, homes and big landscape changes west of Interstate 95.

Space Coast Town Center could bring stores, homes, hotels

Developer said it would be in a neighborhood-type design

If all goes as planned, construction could begin Summer 2019

A Miami developer has plans to build 'Space Coast Town Center,’ a mixed-use development of shops, restaurants, a grocery store, multi-family homes, a retirement community and two hotels.

Plus, a large company will be based on the property -- all in a neighborhood-type design.

"That whole side of the interchange is undeveloped at this point," said West Melbourne City Manager Scott Morgan, who calls the idea more 'urban' in character.

"People, on their lunch hour, would be able to walk to restaurants, people that live close by that would be able to walk to work," he told Spectrum News.

Morgan says the developer wants to tap into the budding aerospace and tech market corridor surrounding the Orlando-Melbourne International Airport.

The town center would attract high-tech, high-wage workers, who would work, live and play there.

It’s a place that, right now, is undeveloped area of pastures and farmland just west of I-95 on SR-192.

It's been a bit busier lately at Byrd's Western Store, a business that has stood alone for years next to that property.

The opening of the new St. John's Heritage Parkway last November has brought a lot more traffic past their business.

"People (are) driving a new route than they did," said employee Audrey Ellison.

But if the new 175-acre project right next door goes through, business could boom even more.

People who could also conveniently shop in the western store, just steps away.

If all goes as planned, construction on the development could begin the summer of 2019.