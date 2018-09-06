TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Both gubernatorial candidates have until Thursday afternoon to announce their running mates.

Florida's Lt. Governor position powerless in state government

Position has value as motivator for voter turnout

Candidates reportedly focusing on demographics to make selections

Decision 2018

Democrat Andrew Gillum is announcing his pick for lieutenant governor Thursday morning on Facebook. Gillum sais he is excited to add another team member to his campaign.

Meanwhile, Gillum's challenger, Republican Ron DeSantis may already have a choice for his running mate.

The Republican's campaign confirmed with Spectrum News that Miami state Rep. Jeanette Nuñez will be DeSantis’ running mate. For the first time, a Cuban-American woman is a lieutenant governor candidate in Florida.

Florida's 40-year-old lieutenant governor position is famously powerless. Without constitutionally-mandated responsibilities, he or she typically does the governor's assigned duties.

Sources close to Gillum and DeSantis say the candidates have been focusing on demographics as they craft their short lists.

Spectrum Bay News 9 Capitol Reporter Troy Kinsey conributed to this report.