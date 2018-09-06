NATIONWIDE -- Movie star Burt Reynolds, known for films such as "Deliverance," "Boogie Nights" and "Smokey and the Bandit," has died at age 82.
His death was confirmed to CNN by his agent, Todd Eisner, who told CNN that said Reynolds died of cardiac arrest.
The Academy Award-nominated actor died at a hospital in Jupiter, Florida, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Known for his iconic mustache, Reynolds was an alumnus of Florida State University, where he was a football player on scholarship in the late 1950s, according to a football biography on FSU's website. He turned to acting after injuries derailed his athletic career.
In 1972, he posed nude in Cosmopolitan magazine, reaffirming his growing popularity as a Hollywood sex symbol. He later regretted the image, CNN reported, because he thought it distracted from his acting career and dampened the chance that "Deliverance" would earn Oscar honors.
His acting reached its peak in the late 1970s and early '80s, when he starred in a string of big movies and franchises such as "Smokey and the Bandit" and "Cannonball Run."
Reynolds nabbed his Oscar nomination for his role as a porn film producer in the 1997 movie "Boogie Nights."
Celebrity tributes
Social media reacted with sadness and with tributes to Reynolds Thursday, pointing out his iconic roles and the example he set for stars on the rise.
