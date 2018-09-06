NATIONWIDE -- Movie star Burt Reynolds, known for films such as "Deliverance," "Boogie Nights" and "Smokey and the Bandit," has died at age 82.

Iconic Hollywood actor Burt Reynolds has died at age 82

He reportedly died of cardiac arrest in Jupiter, Florida

Reynolds was nominated for Oscar for his role in 'Boogie Nights'

His death was confirmed to CNN by his agent, Todd Eisner, who told CNN that said Reynolds died of cardiac arrest.

The Academy Award-nominated actor died at a hospital in Jupiter, Florida, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Known for his iconic mustache, Reynolds was an alumnus of Florida State University, where he was a football player on scholarship in the late 1950s, according to a football biography on FSU's website. He turned to acting after injuries derailed his athletic career.

In 1972, he posed nude in Cosmopolitan magazine, reaffirming his growing popularity as a Hollywood sex symbol. He later regretted the image, CNN reported, because he thought it distracted from his acting career and dampened the chance that "Deliverance" would earn Oscar honors.

His acting reached its peak in the late 1970s and early '80s, when he starred in a string of big movies and franchises such as " Smokey and the Bandit " and "Cannonball Run."

Reynolds nabbed his Oscar nomination for his role as a porn film producer in the 1997 movie " Boogie Nights ."

Celebrity tributes

Social media reacted with sadness and with tributes to Reynolds Thursday, pointing out his iconic roles and the example he set for stars on the rise.

Burt Reynolds was one of my heroes. He was a trailblazer. He showed the way to transition from being an athlete to being the highest paid actor, and he always inspired me. He also had a great sense of humor - check out his Tonight Show clips. My thoughts are with his family. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) September 6, 2018

Rest in peace to a legend and a friend. #BurtReynolds pic.twitter.com/HnmCCTv1d1 — Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) September 6, 2018

So sad hearing about the passing of Burt Reynolds. Such a nice man, true friend & a good soul! You left this world with wonderful memories..We will miss you my friend- RIP — ERIK ESTRADA (@ErikEstrada) September 6, 2018

As THE movie star of my childhood, the Bandit stole our hearts for decades. I always loved how Burt Reynolds worked with his friends as often as he could and then showcased the fun of movie-making in the end credits of his flicks. He was true American icon. Hate to see him go... https://t.co/jaMZjJA4e8 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) September 6, 2018

My good friend has started a new journey. Rest in my peace my friend. I’ll never forget the wonderful times we spent together. #BurtReynolds pic.twitter.com/DXzIchYDjl — Reba (@reba) September 6, 2018

Burt Reynolds & Clint Eastwood were fired from GUNSMOKE & RAWHIDE at the same time. Burt was told he couldn't act and Clint his neck was too skinny. In the parking lot, Burt said to Clint, "I dunno what you're gonna do, but I'm gonna take acting lessons." #RIPBurtReynolds — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 6, 2018

Burt Reynolds was one of the kindest and most generous people I have ever worked with. He took me under his wing when I was first starting out as an actor and offered friendship, advice and guidance.

I’ll never forget how much that meant to me. — Paul Wesley (@paulwesley) September 6, 2018

Burt Reynolds was the best, funniest super hero on this planet...He was a friend and I’ll miss him!! Nobody was better than him...dashing, charming and just so lovable!! pic.twitter.com/1TjNHF021D — David Hasselhoff (@DavidHasselhoff) September 6, 2018

Worked with Burt Reynolds on a TV show once. He introduced himself by saying, "Hi, I'm Burt Reynolds. I used to be big in the 70's." How do you not love that? — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) September 6, 2018

I met Burt Reynolds once in a video store in the 90s before he did “Boogie Nights.” He was by himself and no one seemed to notice him. I said, “I just want to thank you for many hours of entertainment.” He smiled so big and shook my hand and said, “You made my day. Thank you.” — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) September 6, 2018

Information from CNN was used in this report.