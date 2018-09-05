ORLANDO, Fla. — A water main break off International Drive has flooded at least one building at an Orlando apartment complex, Orange County Fire Rescue reports.

Water main break floods complex

Happened on I-Drive, Meadow Bend Loop

No injuries reported

60 people evacuated as a precaution

According to OCFR, the incident happened at I-Drive and Meadow Bend Loop.

The break is estimated to be 12 inches to 24 inches, which fire rescue says is “producing significant water.”

RIGHT NOW:

Crews working to get a huge water main break under control in Orange County:

➡ Break is on International Drive near SeaWorld

➡ Break flooding nearby Mission Club Apartments

➡ The 1st floor of one building is flooded

MORE: https://t.co/qV8bCni153 pic.twitter.com/exlK54XztK — Spectrum News 13 (@MyNews13) September 5, 2018

Officials say there is significant flooding to four first-floor units at one building, with several inches of water inside the apartments. On social media, OFCR said power was turned off for the whole building as a safety precaution.

Fire rescue officials also say 60 people were evacuated, with 20 people from three buildings.

Happening Now: Expect delays on IDrive where a water-main has burst flooding the grounds of two apartment complexes details in minutes on @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/JBhyhIueMp — Bailey Myers (@BaileyMyers_) September 5, 2018

The complex is reportedly assisting residents, says OFCR.

Orange County Utilities Department says they're on scene assessing damage.

There are no injuries reported at this time.