ORLANDO, Fla. — A water main break off International Drive has flooded at least one building at an Orlando apartment complex, Orange County Fire Rescue reports.
- Water main break floods complex
- Happened on I-Drive, Meadow Bend Loop
- No injuries reported
- 60 people evacuated as a precaution
According to OCFR, the incident happened at I-Drive and Meadow Bend Loop.
The break is estimated to be 12 inches to 24 inches, which fire rescue says is “producing significant water.”
Officials say there is significant flooding to four first-floor units at one building, with several inches of water inside the apartments. On social media, OFCR said power was turned off for the whole building as a safety precaution.
Fire rescue officials also say 60 people were evacuated, with 20 people from three buildings.
The complex is reportedly assisting residents, says OFCR.
Orange County Utilities Department says they're on scene assessing damage.
There are no injuries reported at this time.