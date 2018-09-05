WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. -- Police in West Melbourne say there are no schools on lockdown.

The department originally tweeted that three schools were put on lock down because of police activity. But they now say that was a miscommunication.

***Correction***

We apologize, the schools were NOT on lock down. The schools were on "Secure the Perimeter' due to the large police presence in the area.



We truly apologize for the miscommunication. https://t.co/7Q7jvHnW12 — West Melbourne PD (@WestMelbournePD) September 5, 2018

Meadowlane Primary, Meadowlane Intermediate and Central Middle schools were briefly put under a secure perimeter because there is a large police presence in the area, however there is no immediate threat and that perimeter has been lifted.

Not far from the schools, in the area of I-95 and Minton Road, our reporter Greg Pallone says police are investigating a car crash that may be linked to a possible stolen car. There was a suspect search in the area at one point. We are working on getting updated details.

