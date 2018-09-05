NEW YORK - A passenger jet was quarantined at John F. Kennedy Airport late Wednesday morning after dozens of passengers became ill.

A dozen protesters police cars meeting my retienen flight to JFK. What’s up @emirates ? pic.twitter.com/qjpbQbfF4K — Larry Coben (@LarryCoben) September 5, 2018

Ambulances approaching the plane. pic.twitter.com/klV7Xhy0bZ — Larry Coben (@LarryCoben) September 5, 2018

The Federal Aviation Administration says Emirates Flight 203 from Dubai landed the airport shortly after 9 a.m. after declaring a medical emergency.

The Centers for Disease Control released a statement saying approximately 100 passengers, including some crew members, complained of feeling ill with symptoms that include coughing and fever.

There were approximately 521 passengers onboard.

The New York City Fire Department and officials with the CDC remain on the scene.

Mayor Bill de Blasio's press secretary says the mayor has received a preliminary briefing on the situation. He says it appears some of the ill passengers came from Mecca before boarding in Dubai.

