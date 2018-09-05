ORLANDO, Fla. — Passengers will have to pay more to park at Orlando International Airport starting this fall.

OIA parking prices to increase by $2

New prices will be effective starting Oct. 1

New OIA rates will be on par with Tampa airport

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority approved a $2 increase in parking rates.

Starting Oct. 1, 2018, it will cost a maximum of $19 per day to park in the garages at Terminal A and B.

Parking at the newly opened garage at Terminal C will cost a maximum of $17 per day.

The price at the uncovered economy lot will remain at $10 per day.

“The additional increase is necessary to help offset the rising costs of operating and maintaining the garages, remote parking lots, cell phone lots and surface roads on airport property,” GOAA said in a statement.

OIA’s new rates will be on par with near-by Tampa International Airport.

Airport parking rates

*Comparable maximum rates per day

Orlando International Airport

Garage (Current): $17 per day

Garage (As of October 1, 2018): $19 per day

Economy: $10 per day

Tampa International Airport

Short Term Garage: $22 per day

Long Term Garage: $18 per day

Economy: $10 per day

Jacksonville International Airport

Short Term Garage: $20 per day

Long Term Garage: $15 per day

Economy: $9 per day

Palm Beach International Airport

Short Term Garage: $17 per day

Long Term Garage: $13 per day

Economy: $7 per day

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

Short Term Garage: $36 per day

Long Term Garage: $15 per day

Economy: $10 per day

Miami International Airport

Garage: $17 per day

The airport authority says it has seen rapid growth and investment in the years since its last parking rate increase.

Airports Council International ranks Orlando International Airport as the 12th busiest airport in the United States, with more than 46.3 million passengers going through OIA’s terminals each year.

The most recent expansion is the new $2.1 billion Terminal C complex, which will ultimately add 19 additional gates.

While a complex building and parking garage are already opened, the terminal and an Intermodal station are expected to be in operation by the year 2021.

The GOAA board has an agreement in place with JetBlue, allowing the airline to operate more than 100 domestic and international flights daily from Terminal C. Once open, a dozen other airlines are expected to also use the new terminal.

When the Intermodal station opens in 2021, it will also link Orlando International Airport with downtown Orlando, via daily SunRail train service, as well as South Florida through daily Brightline high speed rail service.