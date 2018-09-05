LEESBURG, Fla. -- Charges will not be filed against the Leesburg woman who was seen in a video dunking her 3-year-old son in a toilet, according to police.

A video posted to Facebook over the weekend showed Kaitlyn Wolfe holding her son by the arms as she lowered his head into a toilet.

Wolfe's 10-year-old child recorded the incident.

The video, which received more than 10,000 shares, sparked outrage. People who saw the video called the authorities, prompting Leesburg to open an investigation.

Investigators met with the State Attorney on Tuesday to request a warrant for Wolf's arrest. However, the decision was made not to file charges against Wolfe.

Following an interview with the children, a forensic team was unable to determine physical abuse or neglect, according to the police department. A Leesburg police detective, a State Attorney and a Department of Children and Families investigator were present during the interview.

"While we respect the decision from the State Attorney and the Forensic Team, this incident calls for continued intervention for the welfare of the children involved," the department said in a statement.

The police department also thanked "all the concerned citizens" who reported the incident.