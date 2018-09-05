ORLANDO, Fla. — A family of four who lives in a Baldwin Park-area home has been forced out of their house until crews are able to repair the damage a crane caused after it fell onto the roof on Tuesday.

No one injured during incident

RELATED: Crane crashes through Orlando home's roof

It took about eight hours for crews to pull the crane out of the house and they had to bring in two other cranes to remove the fallen one from the home.

VIDEO:

➡ Crane fell, slicing through the roof of an Orlando home

➡ Home is in the Baldwin Park area

➡ No one hurt

➡ Lower Park Rd closed under more cranes are brought in to remove this one

LATEST: https://t.co/YoSpxRH9AI pic.twitter.com/WLGOYnrnEO — Spectrum News 13 (@MyNews13) September 4, 2018

There is a blue tarp covering most of the damage after the crane split the roof in two, nearly coming down into the second floor of the home before 2 p.m. while workers were repairing the roof.

The roofing company, Gold Key Roofing, contracted a crane operator, Beyel, to load new shingles up to the roof when suddenly the crane toppled.

"You know what's interesting? I was home and I didn't hear anything at the time that it happened. I didn't hear anything, and you would think it would be pretty loud," said neighbor Diane Carollo.

The roofing company says two men were still standing on the roof when the crane toppled, but fortunately, they were on the opposite side of where the crane landed.

The family of four who lives in the home says they were not inside when this happened.

This happened shortly before noon yesterday. The crane was wedged between the roof for nearly 8 hours. Def not what you expect when you’re getting your roof redone. Crews were bringing up new shingles when this happened according to roofing company @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/iUo9zWB8Nw — Deborah Souverain (@DebSouverainTV) September 5, 2018

Spectrum News 13 reached out to the crane operator several times and he has not responded to requests for interviews.

The homeowner told Spectrum News 13 he expects structural engineers to come and assess the home to find out what the next steps will be.

Spectrum News did research on the crane company, Beyel, which is based out of South Florida. According to Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Beyel has at least one serious violation.