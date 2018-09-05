DELEON SPRINGS, Fla. — A man was fatally shot in Volusia County on Tuesday night after he stabbed someone at a gas station, according to Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Man who was stabbed suffered non-life threatening injuries

It happened just after 7:30 p.m. at the Valero gas station on North U.S. Highway 17 in DeLeon Springs.

Deputies say two men got into an argument, which caused one man to stab the other.

The stabbed man's brother fatally shot the person who did the stabbing, deputies stated, adding that it was unclear what the men were arguing about.

The man who was stabbed was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are working to get more details about what exactly led up to the incident.