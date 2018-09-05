KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Some folks are under the impression they can get a $13,000 incentive for purchasing a home in Kissimmee.

The city has received more than a dozen inquiries about it, but officials said the information circulating on the internet is false.

Jorge Cardona has seen an article online through his Facebook profile. It says folks who relocate to Kissimmee can get $13,000 for buying a house, if they meet certain criteria.

“If it sounds too good. It's actually not that great,” Cardona said.

The webpage says that people under 45 years old who buy a home for at least $30,000 and live in it for 10 years can collect the money.

Spectrum News reached out to the city of Kissimmee to find out more, but they say none of it's true.

“Sometimes they’re going to publish things that are not verified, that are not true. They are misleading. That’s the case of this blog article,” said Melissa Zayas Moreno, a spokesperson for the City of Kissimmee.

She recommended, “Please contact the official page of the City of Kissimmee to verify the programs we do have. We don't have any program … to incentivize citizens to relocate or pay their expenses to move to the city of Kissimmee.”

Cardona came to Kissimmee to retire from Colorado after working in real estate for 25 years. He just went through the home buying process here and is not happy about the bad information that’s circulating.

“It makes me feel awful especially when I worked the field, and I know the information,” Cardona said.

Cardona hopes no one falls for this, because you never know if people are just trying to get your personal information.

“I just hope that everybody takes this to heart and not contact right away the source of the information,” Cardona added. “If you are really in need of money, talk to your lender, talk to the person helping you.”

The City of Kissimmee has tried contacting the author of the blog so they can remove the post, but they have been unsuccessful.