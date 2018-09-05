DUNEDIN, Fla. — In a cozy nook of a cozy downtown sits The Honu Restaurant.

Loco Moco burger - Honu Restaurant style

The Honu Restaurant, 516 Grant St., Dunedin

The Dunedin eatery focuses on Hawaiian fare, including the island favorite of Spam.

Our latest offering is the Loco Moco - but The Honu version.

Executive Chef and Owner Kimberly Platt says the Island Loco Moco is hangover food.

"It's a giant plate of rice with two beef patties, two fried eggs and what I call—sorry—brown gelatinous gravy on top," explained Platt.

The Honu version, she assures us, will not make us want to take a nap afterward.

Mahalo!

Ingredients

6 oz. sushi rice

6 oz. turkey burger

4 oz. yellow tomato, medium diced

1 oz. parsley, finely minced

4 oz. spinach garlic sauce

1 oz. spinach

1 oz. heavy cream

1 poached egg

1 tbsp. rice wine vinegar

1 tbsp. granulated sugar

1 tbsp. white vinegar

2 cloves garlic

1 oz. water

Directions

Measure rice and place in small pot, heat rice dry for 30 seconds, add 8 oz. water and stir to boil, then simmer.

Reduce heat and cover until tender and sticky but not stuck to bottom of pot.

Cook turkey burger (season to taste).

Puree .5 oz. fresh spinach, fresh garlic and water to make sauce.

Pour spinach garlic sauce into small sauté pan and heat with heavy cream on medium – reduce sauce to thicken.

Boil small pot of water, add white vinegar, stir, and reduce heat to simmer.

Crack egg into small bowl (or soufflé cup).

Gently lower egg into simmering water, and pour into water to immerse.

Stir the water--not the egg--with a slotted spoon.

Poach egg until tender but not hard—just a few minutes.

Place remaining fresh spinach on plate, sprinkle edges with fresh, diced tomato, and place sushi rice in middle of spinach.

Top with turkey burger, then spinach garlic cream sauce and parsley.