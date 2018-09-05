LARGO, Fla. — The mother of the 2-year-old Largo boy that had been the subject of an Ambert Alert for several days has been arrested and charged in the boy's death.

Body of missing 2-year-old boy found in wooded area near Lake Avenue, McMullen Road

Charisse Stinson, 21, charged with 1st degree murder

Investigation ongoing

Body of missing Largo boy, 2, found

Charisse Stinson, 21, now faces aggravated child abuse and first degree murder charges in connection with Jordan's death.

Largo Police converged on a wooded area near Lake Avenue and McMullen Booth Road late Tuesday afternoon to investigate what they described at the time as a break in the case.

Shortly after, they made a short announcement confirming they had found the boy's body.

In an exclusive interview with Spectrum News conducted earlier Tuesday, Stinson, who did not want to be on camera, maintained her story that Jordan was abducted.

"There's a lot of concern because my son, we have DCF involved, but it is not towards me being a horrible parent or anything like that," Stinson said. "And I just really want people to know that I am a good mom. I am a good mother. I am a damn good mom."

Stinson is scheduled to appear before a Pinellas County judge Wednesday.

Belliveau was last seen in the area of Lake Avenue and East Bay Drive in Largo on Saturday.

According to police, Stinson told them she and her son were walking from their home Saturday evening when she accepted a ride from a stranger. She claimed that the man, named Antwan, attacked her and beat her unconscious. When she woke up in Largo Central Park, Jordan was gone, she said.

The story though was all a lie according to police.

According to a police report, Stinson became upset with Jordan and struck the child across the face with the back of her hand. Police say the back of his head then hit a wall causing severe injuries.

He suffered seizures throughout the night, until he eventually died, authorities said. Police said Stinson then took the body to the wooded area and left the boy there.

Authorities said Belliveau spent the majority of his life in foster care. He was taken away from Stinson at 3 months old - but she regained custody in May.

Police reports dating back to July of this year show a history of domestic violence between Belliveau's parents.

Also, Stinson is pregnant and due to give birth in December. It is not known who the father is.

An investigation is ongoing but police did say that it remains unknown if this weekend's discovery of bloody items at Stinson's apartment is related to the child's death.