ORLANDO, Fla. — It will be another blend of sun and some storms for Central Florida on this fine Wednesday.

Wednesday to see highs at 91 degrees

Lower chances of rain

Partly sunny skies will prevail Wednesday until widely scattered showers and storms push across the peninsula from east to west. Expect highs to climb into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Overnight, few minor showers may linger near the Atlantic. Lows will fall to the mid-70s inland, upper 70s at the coast.

The rest of the week will hold additional rain chances, but more in the form of traditional summertime scattered afternoon showers and storms. Highs will stay close to the seasonal average of 91 degrees.

Swimmers and surfers will face a moderate risk of rip currents at the beaches.

More onshore-moving showers and thunderstorms will be a hazard, along with a moderate chop on the Intracoastal.

East winds will be between 10 and 15 knots.

Tropical Update

The tropics remain active with two named systems, neither posing a direct threat to Florida. Gordon is pushing inland by the central Gulf Coast and Florence remains over open Atlantic water.

Long-range models hint at increased activity through the next few weeks, right in line with the statistical peak of hurricane season.

Check back often for updates on the tropics at :51 past each hour.

Atlantic hurricane season peaks in September and runs through Nov. 30.

