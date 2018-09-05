ORLANDO, Fla. -- If you've experience frozen screens or sudden restarts with your iPhone 8, you're not alone.

Some Apple iPhone devices have a defective logic board

Phones were sold between Sept. 2017 and March 2018

Apple says logic boards in some phones have a defect, causing unexpected restarts, frozen screens and at times the phone might not turn on.

Apple says the phones with this problem are a small percentage of iPhone devices in use.

The phones were sold between Sept. 2017 and March 2018, and were sold in the U.S., New Zealand, Australia, China, India and Japan.

Apple will repair the phone free of charge, but it has to have the right serial number.

The company posted a serial number checker to help you see if your phone needs a replacement logic board on the Apple website.

If you have your iPhone and it will turn on, the serial number is under the "About" tab in the General section of the Settings app.

If the phone won't turn on, and you don't have the original packaging, you can check in iTunes under the Devices tab, or go to your Apple ID account in a web browser.