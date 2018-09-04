DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Test results are due back soon after a Daytona Beach Shores woman was sexually battered on the beach right before Labor Day weekend -- and the suspect is still out there.

Since Friday, Volusia County deputies say they have been on the hunt for a suspect after a 68-year-old woman, on her routine walk to a pier, was hit from behind, knocked unconscious, and then sexually assaulted.

"It was a lightning-fast, brutal assault that left her unconscious. For lack of a better term, we're looking for an animal," said Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

Chitwood said she suffered severe facial injuries and woke up with her underwear off.

The victim was checked out at the hospital and given a rape kit.

"Our best weapon in a sexual assault case is DNA, is the forensics," Chitwood said.

The incident happened between Dunlawton Avenue and El Porto Beach.

Volusia County Beach Safety is paying a lot more attention to the stretch of beach where the sexual battery occurred and during the time it happened.

Ginna Greggo is trying to make her walks on the beach a daily routine, but after hearing about the sexual assault, she's nervous.

"Knowing she was 68 years old and minding her business, it’s really sad to see that’s what it come to now … you have to really be careful and watch yourself, even in places like this on the beach," Greggo said.

She hopes for the victim and all beachgoers’ sake that the DNA test results will provide investigators with some answers.

"Hoping that it will identify whoever this is and that he will be prosecuted and hopefully sit in jail for the rest of his life," Greggo said.

The Sheriffs’ Association has put up a $5,000 reward.

Chitwood said authorities don't have any eyewitnesses at this time, but they have been looking for video surveillance of the area.