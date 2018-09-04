PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Port Orange Police Dept. confirmed Tuesday afternoon that the body of a man they found in the woods last Friday is the body of murder suspect Thomas "Tommy" McMullen Jr.
- Body found confirmed at Thomas McMullen Jr.
- Cause of death still unknown, police say
McMullen’s body was found in the woods near the 2500 block of International Speedway Boulevard.
He was accused of killing 32-year-old Diana Kessler, who was found dead in a Port Orange home last Monday.
Police say her body had more than 100 stab wounds, and there was blunt force trauma to her head, a preliminary autopsy found.
Authorities say the autopsy was inconclusive in terms of the cause of death. They waiting for the results of a toxicology test.