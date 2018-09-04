PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Port Orange Police Dept. confirmed Tuesday afternoon that the body of a man they found in the woods last Friday is the body of murder suspect Thomas "Tommy" McMullen Jr.

McMullen’s body was found in the woods near the 2500 block of International Speedway Boulevard.

He was accused of killing 32-year-old Diana Kessler, who was found dead in a Port Orange home last Monday.

Police say her body had more than 100 stab wounds, and there was blunt force trauma to her head, a preliminary autopsy found.

Authorities say the autopsy was inconclusive in terms of the cause of death. They waiting for the results of a toxicology test.