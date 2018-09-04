BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -- Animals left homeless after the devastation of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico are coming to Cocoa.

Million-plus animals homeless, abandoned after Hurricane Maria

Dozens of dogs, cats will be coming to Brevard County

The animals will be put up for adoption

A handful of the estimated 300,000 dogs and one million cats on the hurricane-ravaged island will soon be brought to the Brevard Humane Society.

The streets and beaches of Puerto Rico are filled with homeless or abandoned animals, roaming the streets trying to fend for themselves.

It's putting a dent in the more than one million dogs and cats who will be euthanized in an area that's still trying to recover.

They are hoping this effort will severely reduce that problem," said Theresa Clifton, executive director of the Brevard Humane Society.

The effort is to provide spay-neuter services for 20,000 animals over the next year.

Eight veterinarians from 23 organizations around the world recently went to Puerto Rico for a week to begin the work. Brevard Humane Society was represented by Dr. Zenaida Agriat-Rodriguez.

"Each time they go they spay or neuter 5,000 dogs," Clifton said.

Veterinarian services on the island are scarce, and many of the animals will be put down due to lack of space or because of diseases like rabies.

But now thanks to the efforts, several cats and dogs will come to the Cocoa shelter and be ready for adoption. Between 25-30 animals are expected to arrive Friday.

For more information, viist brevardhumanesociety.org.