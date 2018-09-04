LEESBURG, Fla. -- Police in this Central Florida city have launched an investigation after a social media video surfaced of a woman dunking a young boy's head into in a toilet.

Leesburg woman seen dunking child into toilet

Video was posted to Facebook over the weekend

Police launched investigation after receiving calls

In a video posted to Facebook over the weekend , the woman identified as Kaitlyn Wolf can be seen lifting the young boy by his arms over a toilet and lowering his head into the bowl. The child, who appears to be crying, has his arms pinned behind him.

At one point, the child can be heard saying "no" after Wolf flushes the toilet.

The video has been flagged by Facebook and comes with a warning that says: "This video may show violence against a child or a teenager."

At the end of the video, another child who is off the screen can be heard saying, "God, that's mean."

The video quickly went viral, prompting many people to call the police department to report the incident.

"The Leesburg Police Department has received multiple calls and messages about a recently shared video depicting a woman holding her son's head inside the rim of a toilet," the department said in a Facebook post Sunday .

According to police, the incident is under investigation by the Florida Department of Children and Families. Investigators are also working with the State Attorney's Office to determine whether to bring charges against Wolf.