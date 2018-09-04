LARGO, Fla. — Police are still searching for a 2-year-old boy who is the subject of an Amber Alert.

Amber Alert issued for Jordan Belliveau, 2, missing from Largo

Mother told authorities she accepted ride from stranger

Mom claims she was hit, knocked unconscious

Police continue searching, receiving tips and information but are increasingly concerned as time goes by.

Jordan Belliveau who was last seen in the area of Lake Avenue and East Bay Drive in Largo on Saturday.

According to police, the child's mother said she and her son were walking from their home Saturday evening when she accepted a ride from a stranger. She claimed that the man, named Antwan, attacked her and beat her unconscious. When she woke up in Largo Central Park, Jordan was gone, she said.

The child's mother reported Jordan missing early Sunday morning.

Police released a sketch Monday of a man wanted in connection to the boy's disappearance.

In another development Monday afternoon, Largo police investigators found bloody items inside the mother's apartment but did not know they were Jordan's or how long they had been there. Police said they did not find anything else significant in the apartment search.

Police did say Jordan's mother and father are cooperating with the investigation and leads keep coming in.

"To anyone out there who knows where Jordan is, if anyone has Jordan, please take him to any safe place," said the boy's grandmother, Jessica Belliveau. "Safe places, any fire station, any library or any police station. We just want Jordan back safe."

Crews are currently focusing their search efforts in the area of Lake and East Bay Drive, the last location the mother reported seeing Jordan. The search for Jordan may expand to a shoulder-to-shoulder walk through the area as early as Tuesday, police said.

Police said Antwan, who is black, is thought to be about 26 years old with dreadlocks and gold teeth. He was seen wearing black basketball shorts and a white tank top.

Antwan was thought to be driving a 2010 white Toyota Camry with a white grill and dark tinted windows. Police said the car may have a rosary hanging from the rear view mirror and a Black Ice air freshener.

If you have any information on the location of Jordan, contact the Largo Police Department at 1-727-587-6730 or 911.