ORLANDO, Fla. -- A crane fell in Orlando, slicing through the roof of a home in the Baldwin Park area.

The incident happened before noon Tuesday at the home on Lower Park Road.

Orlando police say no one was at the home, so no one was hurt, and the homeowners have been notified. They believe work was being done on the house at the time.

The house literally sliced in half and now it started to rain ☔️ Take a look at it! @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/DZndFJ2nSr — Paula Machado (@paulamachadotv) September 4, 2018

The long crane crashed through the roof and is sticking out into the backyard. The truck it's attached to can be seen laying almost on its side.

Lower Park Road is closed under the crane is removed, which will require bringing in more cranes to lift the first one out of the house.

Engine 4 is responding this scene on Lower Park Road. No injuries. Road in immediate area is closed. pic.twitter.com/Qao4EyjxMp — Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) September 4, 2018

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest.