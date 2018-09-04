ORLANDO, Fla. — Make sure you pack your umbrella, raincoat and galoshes (does anyone still wear galoshes?) as Central Florida is expected to see showers and storms on Tuesday.

Plenty of tropical moisture will still be drawn across Central Florida Tuesday although Tropical Storm Gordon will be tracking away from the state.

Numerous showers and storms will be traveling along in the east-southeasterly flow. Expect more clouds than sun with temperatures in the 80s for highs.

For Tuesday night, a few minor showers may linger at the coast. Lows will fall to the mid-70s inland, upper 70s at the coast.

The rest of the week will hold additional rain chances, but more in the form of traditional summertime scattered afternoon showers and storms.

Highs will stay close to the seasonal average of 91 degrees.

As Gordon pushes away from Florida, the east coast will be left with poor to fair surfing conditions.

The rip current threat is moderate; swimmers and surfers are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard.

The primary hazards will be onshore-moving showers and thunderstorms along with a moderate chop on the Intracoastal. East winds will be between 10 and 15 knots.

Tropical Update

The tropics remain active with two named systems, neither posing a direct threat to Florida. Tropical Storm Gordon is aiming for the central Gulf Coast and Tropical Storm Florence remains over open Atlantic water.

Long-range models hint at activity staying elevated through the next few weeks.

Atlantic hurricane season peaks in September and runs through Nov. 30.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.