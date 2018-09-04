SILVER SPRINGS SHORES, Fla. — Two adults, one child and a dog named Lilly, are safe after firefighters rushed into a house early Tuesday, according to the Marion County Fire Rescue.

No injuries were reported

Fire started from oven, officials say

At about 7:47 a.m., firefighters responded to a house on the SE 89th Place in the Silver Springs Shores area of Ocala after receiving a 911 call about smoke coming from the kitchen, according to a post on Fire Rescue's Facebook page.

The caller stated that he pounded on the front door, but no one answered, according to fire officials.

When firefighters arrived, they had to force their way into the home and was greeted with heavy smoke. They found two adults and one child asleep in their beds, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported and Lilly, the dog, was kept away from the burning house.

It was determined that the cause of the fire came from the oven.

The house had two smoke detectors, but it is unknown if they were working, fire officials said.