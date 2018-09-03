LONGWOOD, Fla. -- A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the July murder of Richard Javier.

Teen arrested in fatal shooting in July

17-year-old charged with 1st degree murder

Cops: Richard Javier killed during drug deal

The minor, who is turning 18 years old on Sept. 16 according to police records, is not being identified at this time due to Spectrum News 13's crime guidelines .

The teen was arrested on charges of first degree murder and robbery with a firearm.

Longwood Police say the robbery took place during a drug transaction, which led to the shooting and killing of Javier.

Another person was arrested in early August in connection with the fatal shooting.

The 17-year-old was booked into the Seminole County Juvenile Assessment Center.

The investigation remains ongoing.