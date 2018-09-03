LARGO, Fla. -- The search continues for a 2-year-old boy for whom an Amber Alert was issued Sunday.

Amber Alert issued for Jordan Belliveau, 2, missing from Largo

Mother told authorities she accepted ride from stranger

Mom claims she was hit, knocked unconscious

Jordan Belliveau who was last seen in the area of Lake Avenue and East Bay Drive in Largo on Saturday.

⁦@LargoPD⁩ ⁦@fdlepio⁩ ⁦@SheriffPinellas⁩ are focusing their search in a pond behind the apartment missing toddler Jordan Belliveau lives and where he and his mom were picked up. ⁦@BN9⁩ pic.twitter.com/4XCOiikNzZ — Trevor Pettiford (@TrevorPettiford) September 3, 2018

According to police, the child's mother said she and her son were walking from their home Saturday evening when she accepted a ride from a stranger. She claimed that the man, named Antwan, attacked her and beat her unconscious. When she woke up in Largo Central Park, Jordan was gone, she said.

The child's mother reported Jordan missing early Sunday morning.

@LargoPD still searching for 2-year old Jordan Belliveau. If you have any info or see him, call authorities right away. Latest @BN9 pic.twitter.com/Bq1Iwk1lyC — Fallon Silcox (@FallonSilcox) September 3, 2018

For the past 24 hours, Largo Police have looked at surveillance footage and searched the woman's apartment and surrounding areabut have found no clues, tips or answers into the disappearance of the 2-year-old.

Crews are currently focusing their search efforts in the area of Lake and East Bay Drive, the last location the mother reported seeing Jordan.

"If anybody knows anything, heard anything, knows somebody that knows something, let Largo PD know and bring my grand baby home," said Jessica Belliveau, the boy's grandmother.

Police are also urging citizens to report any information that could help locate Jordan.

Police said Antwan, thought to be about 25 years old with dreadlocks and gold teeth, was driving a 2010 white Toyota Camry with a white grill and dark tinted windows. They said the car has a rosary hanging from the rear view mirror and a black ice air freshener.

#UPDATE Largo Police released this photo of the possible suspect vehicle in the Jordan Belliveau #AmberAlert case. Vehicle is described as a 2010 Toyota Camry with a white grille & tinted windows with rosary beads & a Black Ice air freshener hanging from the rear view mirror @BN9 pic.twitter.com/4zN1bfiKvl — Jorja Roman (@JorjaRoman) September 3, 2018

If you have any information on the location of Jordan, contact the Largo Police Department at 727-587-6730 or 911 immediately.