NATIONWIDE -- Roseanne Barr will be out of the country when "The Conners" debuts this fall.

Roseanne Barr plans to be in Israel this fall

The spinoff of her hit sitcom debuts in October

Barr will not be involved with the new series

During a recent interview on Rabbi Shmuley Boteach's podcast, the actress said she plans to move to Israel by the time the show airs.

"I have an opportunity to go to Israel for a few months and study with my favorite teachers over there," Barr said. "And that's where I'm going to go and probably move somewhere there and study with my favorite teachers."

Barr was fired from ABC's "Roseanne" reboot in May for a racist tweet about former Barack Obama aide Valerie Jarrett. The network then decided to move forward with a spinoff without Barr.

ABC hasn't announced how the new series will deal with Barr's absence. But just last week, John Goodman, who played Barr's on-screen husband Dan Conner, hinted that her character would be killed off.

"The Conners" is set to premiere Oct. 16 at 8 p.m.