ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. -- The Orange County Sheriff's Office believes a man who jumped into a lake while fleeing from deputies is alive.

Man jumps into lake while fleeing deputies

Deputies believe man is still alive, at large

Suspect identified as 35-year-old Jared Gearity

Deputies have been searching for 38-year-odl Jared Gearity since Sunday. Initially, investigators believed he drowned. But after interviewing multiple people, deputies now believe Gearity is alive and at large.

On Sunday, deputies were investigating a vehicle near the 9200 block of Universal Boulevard, near Topgolf. Deputies smelled illegal narcotics coming from inside the vehicle.

The 35-year-old driver was arresed without incident. However, Gearity, who was a passenger inside, ran from deputies and into a nearby lake.

Deputies spent hours searching the lake on Sunday, but never found Gearity.

Anyone with information regarding Gearity's whereabouts is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff's Office or Crimeline.