OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are investigating a double shooting off Interstate 4 in the Celebration area.

Two people, man and woman, shot

Shooting happened in the Celebration area

Deputies say it appears to be isolated incident

The incident happened at about 4 p.m. in an area near I-4 and World Drive.

When deputies arrived, they found a man and a woman near a silver vehicle. Both had gunshot wounds and, at last check, are in critical condition.

Deputies said the incident appears to be an isolated and domestic in nature.

The names of the man and woman have not been released.

No other details were immediately available.