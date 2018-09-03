ORLANDO, Fla. -- Plenty of tropical moisture streaming over the state will contribute to higher rain chances for the holiday. Numerous showers and storms will be traveling along in the east-northeasterly flow. With more clouds around, temperatures will be confined to the 80s for highs.

It will be poor to fair for surfing today with an increasing east-southeast swell in the nearshore waters. The rip current threat is moderate; swimmers and surfers are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard. The primary hazards will be showers and thunderstorms along with choppy seas. East to southeast winds will be between 10 and 20 knots.

Tonight, occasional showers will continue to stream from east to west. Lows will fall to the mid-70s inland, upper 70s at the coast.

The deepest moisture will shift to our west tomorrow, enabling rain chances to scale back a bit. Expect scattered showers and storms with highs back up to around 90 with the help of some sunny breaks.

Typical early September weather will unfold throughout the rest of the week. Partly sunny skies will be paired with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will stay close to the seasonal average of 91 degrees.

