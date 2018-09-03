LAKELAND, Fla. -- A 6-year-old boy died Sunday in an ATV crash in Lakeland.

6-year-old boy killed in ATV crash

ATV driven by 8-year-old

ATV crashed, flipped over onto boy

Officials say Clayton McLaughlin was riding in an ATV driven by an 8-year-old when it crashed.

According to the Associated Press, the boys were riding on a dirt track when the ATV struck two dirt mounds and flipped onto its side, landing on Clayton.

Officials said Clayton suffered "massive head injuries." The Polk County Sheriff's Office said his family brought him to a fire station after the crash and he was transported to Tampa Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The 8-year-old boy was not injured.

Officials say the boys initially wore helmets but removed them after taking a break and did not put them back on.

Information from the Associated Press used in this report.