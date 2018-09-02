ORLANDO, Fla. -- In the opening weekend for college football, Orlando hosted the 2018 national champion Alabama Crimson Tide at Camping World Stadium versus Louisville.

2018 college football season underway

Orlando hosts Alabama vs. Louisville

Some UCF fans still claiming national championship

There was a big tailgate before the game with fans cooking, playing games, and having a good time.

During the tailgate, a local Orlando attorney flew a banner over Camping World Stadium that read "UCF '17 Co-National Champs 13-0."

In the mix of the tailgate, Spectrum News 13 found two step-brothers -- one roots for UCF and the other Alabama. They are still debating who was the better team last season as Alabama went 13-1 and beat Georgia in the National Championship game, while UCF went 13-0.

"Obviously we beat the team that put the beating on them so that says it all right there," said UCF fan Patrick Hughes.

"I mean UCF had a good team last season but they but didn't play in the national championship game," said Alabama fan Brandon Beas.

The stepbrothers found some entertainment in a pre-game fly-over of the banner.

"I think it's awesome, why not troll them, they are in our house," said Hughes.

"I think they can believe whatever they want to believe," said Beas.

Alabama beat Louisville, 51-14.