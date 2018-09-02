VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 38-year-old woman was run over by a trash cart while lying on the beach, according to Volusia County Beach Safety.

The incident happened near Seabreeze Boulevard just after 8 a.m. Saturday.

A garbage contractor was performing his route when he ran over the woman with the cart, authorities said.

The woman was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

The 20-year-old driver was issued a citation for careless driving.